Nifty, Sensex Off Day's Low Led By Gains In RIL, SBI: Midday Market Update

Benchmark equity indices erased most of their losses and traded flat through midday on Wednesday as losses in the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were offset by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

At 11:52 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading flat at 22,306.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex was also flat at 73,467.70.

The benchmarks have been a little jittery, said Amit Goel, founder of Amit Ventures. He is more concerned about the Nifty, which has created a double-top formation.

He expects the index to remain rangebound but with a bearish bias until the general elections are over.

Goel sees no strong traction till the index crosses the 22,800 mark, and if it falls to the 22,000–21,900 mark, investors should start building long positions.