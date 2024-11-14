NHB Issues 10-Year Bonds First Time In A Decade At Slightly Higher Rate Of 7.14%

National Housing Bank tapped the bond market with a 10-year bond issue after a decade on Thursday at a coupon of 7.14%, four people in the know told NDTV Profit.

The regulator to housing finance companies raised Rs 3,830 crore, lower than Rs 5,000 crore that it initially planned to borrow as demand from one of the largest investors was at elevated levels, a person in the know said.

The issue had a base size of Rs 2,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 3,000 crore.

The coupon was slightly higher than market's expectations of 7.05-7.10%.

The housing financier received 114 bids in the range of 6.90-7.28%, according to the bid book accessed by NDTV Profit.

Insurance companies, Life Insurance Corp of India, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, pension funds and few private sector banks were said to have been the major investors of this bond issue, the person said.

Proceeds of the 10-year bond issue will be used for lending towards housing finance companies and for refinancing affordable housing assets, the person involved in the transaction said.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL Ratings and will be allotted on Nov 19.