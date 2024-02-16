As NHAI Omits Paytm For FASTag Service; Here Is The List of Authorised Banks To Buy FASTag

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAs NHAI Omits Paytm For FASTag Service; Here Is The List of Authorised Banks To Buy FASTag
16 Feb 2024, 02:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>&nbsp;(Photo Courtesy: Digital Indian on X</p></div>
 (Photo Courtesy: Digital Indian on X

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has removed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from its list of 30 authorised banks for FASTag service due to regulatory scrutiny regarding alleged rule violations.

In a post on X, IHMCL said for hassle-free travel, buy your FASTag from 32 authorised banks.

Mentioned below is list of authorised banks from where you can buy FASTag.

List Of Banks For FASTag services

Indian Highways Management Company Ltd, toll collecting arm of state-owned NHAI, has advised highway users to buy FASTags from 32 authorised banks sans Paytm Payments Bank for hassle-free travel.

  • Airtel Payments Bank

  • Allahabad Bank

  • AU Small Finance Bank

  • Axis Bank

  • Bank of Baroda

  • Bank of Maharastra

  • Canara Bank

  • Central Bank of India

  • City Union Bank

  • Cosmos Bank

  • Equitias Small Finance Bank

  • Federal Bank

  • Fino Payments Bank

  • HDFC Bank

  • ICICI Bank

  • IDBI bank

  • Idfc first Bank

  • Indian bank

  • Induslnd bank

  • J&K Bank

  • Karnataka bank

  • Karur Vysya bank

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank

  • Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari bank

  • Punjab National Bank

  • Sarswat bank

  • South Indian Bank

  • State Bank of India

  • Thrissur District Cooperative bank

  • UCO Bank

  • Union bank of India

  • Yes Bank.

IHMCL has said it is encouraging FASTag users to complete the 'Know Your Customer' process of their latest FASTag as per RBI guidelines.

Paytm Barred 

A senior NHAI official told news agency PTI that India has over 8 crore FASTag users and Paytm Payments Bank has around 30% market share. Earlier, IHMCL in a letter dated January 19 had barred Paytm Payments Bank from issuing fresh FASTags.

On January 31, the Reserve Bank directed PPBL to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29. However, any interest, cashbacks, or refunds may be credited back to customers any time.

What Is FASTag

FASTag is a simple and reusable tag based on radio-frequency identification technology (RFID) that will be affixed on a vehicle’s windscreen. Each FASTag is linked to a registered Paytm Payments Bank wallet / account to facilitate instant automatic deduction of toll charges. This program is part of the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) initiative rolled out by NPCI under the guidelines of NHAI & IHMCL.

