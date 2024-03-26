Biggest Challenge Facing New Boeing CEO Is Winning Over Airlines

Frustration and dismay had mounted over months by some of Boeing’s largest customers and safety officials over the latest crisis centered on the 737 Max jetliner, the planemaker’s main source of revenue and a backbone of domestic flying within the U.S. The FAA has capped production of the workhorse jet until it is satisfied Boeing has adequate quality controls in place in the wake of a January accident. As the agency finishes up an audit of the company’s manufacturing, Michael Whitaker, the agency’s new head, expressed concern about its safety culture in a rare interview on NBC Nightly News.