Need To Be Prepared For More Disruption, Volatility In 2024: Tata Sons Chairman

Also, in 2023, he said, the group's commitment to innovation and progress showed up clearly in its financial results as 'the combined market capitalisation of Tata Group companies increased by 32%, nearly double the rate of the Sensex, which rose by 17%."

Looking ahead to 2024, he said, "We must be prepared for more disruption and volatility. The complexity of global governance will reach new heights as the world finds new rules to protect data privacy, curb inflation, reduce carbon emissions and perceptions of AI risk."

Further, he said, "Geopolitics is also a potential source of volatility. 2024 is a year of elections, with 40 nations heading to the polls."

While the near-term global outlook feels shadowed with uncertainty, he said, "India's future is bright. In 2023, we fared better than most. We showed admirable leadership at a historic G20 summit. Our economy is thriving, with GDP on track to double to USD 7 trillion over the next five years."

He asserted that India is poised to benefit from "the aforementioned shifts transforming the world. Generative AI, for example, is a potential antidote to our access and inequality problems provided we are careful and introduce the right rules".