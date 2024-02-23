NDTV Profit Gets Award For Exceptional Market Coverage At ANMI

NDTV Profit was awarded for Excellence in Stock Market Coverage at the 13th International Convention hosted by the Association of National Exchanges Members of India.

The channel's award-winning coverage of stock market developments played a pivotal role in keeping viewers abreast of the dynamic landscape of Indian capital markets, it said in a statement.

The channel's dedication to delivering accurate, insightful, and timely market analysis contributed significantly to its well-deserved recognition at the convention, it added.