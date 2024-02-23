NDTV Profit Gets Award For Exceptional Market Coverage At ANMI
NDTV Profit was awarded for Excellence in Stock Market Coverage at the 13th International Convention hosted by the Association of National Exchanges Members of India.
The channel's award-winning coverage of stock market developments played a pivotal role in keeping viewers abreast of the dynamic landscape of Indian capital markets, it said in a statement.
The channel's dedication to delivering accurate, insightful, and timely market analysis contributed significantly to its well-deserved recognition at the convention, it added.
#NDTVProfit bags ANMIâs 13th International Convention award for its contribution to the growth of the Indian Capital Market.
Congratulations to the entire team and our viewers and readers. pic.twitter.com/BcDw614C9Z
"NDTV Profit's commitment to providing viewers with accurate and comprehensive coverage of the stock is worthy of recognition. This award is for their efforts in empowering investors with valuable information to make informed decisions," said Dr Vijay Mehta, president of ANMI.
ANMI is a premier association representing around 900 stockbrokers from across the country. The event, held in Delhi, centred around the theme ‘Bharat: A Global Hub of Opportunities’.