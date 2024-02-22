NBCC, HUDCO Sign MoUs To Collaborate In Consultancy Services, Asset Monetisation Activities

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsNBCC, HUDCO Sign MoUs To Collaborate In Consultancy Services, Asset Monetisation Activities
These MoUs are related to 'reinforcing cooperation and collaboration to leverage respective strength for the effective implementation of consultancy services; reinforcing cooperation and collaboration to leverage respective strength for the effective implementation of asset monetisation activities'.

22 Feb 2024, 04:42 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Residential buildings developed by HUDCO Ltd. under EWS PMAY scheme in Andhra Pradesh. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Residential buildings developed by HUDCO Ltd. under EWS PMAY scheme in Andhra Pradesh. (Source: Company website)

State-owned NBCC and HUDCO have agreed to collaborate for leveraging their strength in consultancy services and asset monetisation.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, NBCC informed the company has entered into a Memorandum of Understandings with Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited in this regard.

NBCC is mainly into Project Management Consultancy and real estate, while the HUDCO provides financial assistance for housing and urban infrastructure projects.

