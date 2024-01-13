Navi Mumbai Airport To Begin Commercial Operations By March 2025: Jyotiraditya Scindia
As much as 55-60% of the work has been completed on the Rs 18,000-crore project, Scindia said.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to begin commercial operations by March, 2025, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation of India said in a press conference on Saturday.
The project, under construction by the Adani Group, will begin with an annual capacity of 2 crore passengers.
Once all the five phases of the project are completed, the airport will have four terminals and two runways, he said, along with a total capacity of 9 crore passengers.
The airport is planned to ultimately cater to a cargo capacity of 2.5 million tonnes by 2032.
The 1,160-hectare project is set to become the first multi-airport system for a city in India in conjunction with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
The minister also said that the airport will have road, rail, metro and water connectivity.
With inputs from PTI
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.