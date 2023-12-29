Elon Musk Leads World’s Richest To $1.5 Trillion Wealth Gain In 2023

The former president and current candidate may have lost the 2020 election, but his wallet has only gained. His wealth has grown by ​​$500 million since 2021, giving him a total net worth of $3.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Still, 2024 will be a battle for Trump, 77, as he defends himself in lawsuits related to his defamation of author E. Jean Carroll, alleged fraud as well as his attempts to overturn the 2020 election – all while running for president.