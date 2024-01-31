Musk Slams Delaware, Hints At Tesla Move To Texas After Pay Snub

Despite his comments, Musk has won some cases in Delaware, including suits brought by Tesla investors claiming his $2.6 billion acquisition of renewable-power provider SolarCity amounted to a bailout for the company, which was founded by Musk and his cousins. A judge ruled in 2022 that the billionaire didn’t improperly force fellow directors to accept an overpriced buyout of SolarCity, even though he criticized Musk for failing to properly remove himself from involvement in the deal.