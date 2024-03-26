Mumbai Overtakes Beijing As Asia's Billionaire Hub: Hurun Global Rich List 2024

The report, titled 'Hurun Global Rich List 2024', highlighted Mumbai's impressive growth, saying, "Mumbai was the fastest-growing billionaire capital in the world, adding 26 in the year and taking it to third in the world and Asia's billionaire capital. New Delhi broke into the Top 10 for the first time."

India's economy is showing its strength with a remarkable rise in the number of billionaires. The country now has a total of 271 billionaires, adding 94 new billionaires, which is the second-highest after the United States. This huge jump, the biggest since 2013, shows that people have a lot of confidence in India's economy, according to Rupert Hoogewerf, the chairman and chief researcher of the institute.

A recent report has shown that certain industries in India are driving the increase in billionaires. The pharmaceutical sector is at the top with 39 billionaires, followed by the automobile and auto components industry with 27 billionaires.

Together, these Indian billionaires have a mind-boggling $1 trillion in wealth, making up 7% of the total billionaire wealth worldwide. This highlights just how much of an impact India's economy is having on the global stage.

At the forefront of India's billionaire league is Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, boasting a staggering net worth of $115 billion. Following closely is Gautam Adani, founder of the Adani Group energy conglomerate, with assets valued at $86 billion, marking a $33 billion surge attributed to a rally in his company's shares.

While India's billionaire population soared, China experienced a decline, with the report noting, "China faced a tough year, with Hong Kong down 20%, Shenzhen down 19%, and Shanghai down 7%." This downturn can be attributed to challenges in real estate, renewable energy sectors, and weak performance in Chinese stock markets.

The report also highlighted the merger between Reliance Industries of India and Walt Disney, combining their television and streaming assets in India into a venture valued at $8.5 billion. This strategic move aims to create a dominant force in the global entertainment industry.