Moody’s Investors Service Sheds Century-Old Name In Rebrand

Moody’s Investors Service, the firm that grades much of the debt from the world’s companies and governments, is rebranding to Moody’s Ratings.

07 Mar 2024, 07:35 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service, the firm that grades much of the debt from the world’s companies and governments, is rebranding to Moody’s Ratings.

Moody’s Corp. on Wednesday tweaked the name of its credit-assessing unit and shortened Moody’s Analytics — the financial intelligence group — to, simply, Moody’s. The rebrand comes as the 115-year-old company aims to clarify the roles of its two primary businesses.  

“Everybody around the world understands who Moody’s is, but it became clear they didn’t understand everything Moody’s has to offer,” Christine Elliott, chief corporate affairs officer, said in an interview. “That’s what people call us today. Now we’re leaning into it.”

The company has carried the Moody’s name for more than a century. In 1900, John Moody authored the , which included data on stocks and bonds of financial institutions, government agencies and various industrial companies. 

He then looked to start providing investors with an analysis of security values. The current company was founded in 1909. 

In 1914, Moody’s Investors Service was established to assess the relative risk of bonds from companies, utilities and governments. Moody’s Analytics was formed as a separate entity in 2008, with a focus on non-rating activity such as research and data.

Moody’s now has approximately 15,000 employees in more than 40 countries, according to its website. 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

