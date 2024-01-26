Microsoft Warns Other Firms Of Russian-Sponsored Group in Email Hacking

Last week, Microsoft disclosed that the group compromised a “legacy non-production test tenant account” and used it as a foothold to access a “small number” of email accounts, including those of senior leadership and employees who work in cybersecurity and legal. The hackers were initially targeting emails for information about Midnight Blizzard itself, Microsoft said. A later investigation found that the initial email account didn’t have multifactor authentication, a common security measure, Microsoft said.