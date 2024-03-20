Microsoft Hires DeepMind Co-Founder Suleyman to Run Consumer AI

Google, after falling behind Microsoft in the generative AI race, is starting to catch up. In February, the company rolled out Gemini, its answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The rollout hasn’t gone perfectly. Google pulled a tool designed to generate realistic-looking images of people after a flurry of criticism that its depictions of race were historically inaccurate. But earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the company was in talks to license Gemini to Apple Inc. for new iPhone features expected later this year. A deal with Apple would be Google’s highest-profile partnership for Gemini to date, building on the two companies’ relationship around search and making it harder for Microsoft to make gains on smartphones.