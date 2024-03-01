MFI Portfolio Touches Rs 4 Lakh Crore Across India

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsMFI Portfolio Touches Rs 4 Lakh Crore Across India
01 Mar 2024, 03:59 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

Micro-finance Institutions portfolio has touched almost Rs four lakh crore during the third quarter of the current financial year, according to the self-regulatory organisation Microfinance Industry Network report.

The report said that the industry saw a robust growth of 24.6% over the last financial year, while portfolio delinquency has reached pre-COVID levels indicating improving health of the sector. It said there has been a significant change in the portfolio distribution across regions.

South India has emerged as the largest contributor to the MFI portfolio with a share of 31.06%, followed by east and northeast contributing 31.06%.

Assets under management (AUM) of the MFI-NBFC members of MFIN stood at Rs 1,41,980 crore as on December 2023, a rise of 36% year-on-year over Rs 1,04,361 crore in the similar previous period.

The average loan disbursed per account during the third quarter of the current fiscal stood 8.2% higher at Rs 45,705.

The report said that during the third quarter of the current fiscal, NBFC-MFIS received total debt funding of Rs 21,847 crore, which is higher by 57.3% over the similar previous period.

The total equity base of the NBFC-MFIs grew 37.7% to Rs 31,825 crore, a rise of 37.7% year-on-year at the end of the third quarter, according to the report.

