MFI Portfolio Touches Rs 4 Lakh Crore Across India
The report said that the industry saw a robust growth of 24.6% over the last financial year, while portfolio delinquency has reached pre-COVID levels indicating improving health of the sector. It said there has been a significant change in the portfolio distribution across regions.
Micro-finance Institutions portfolio has touched almost Rs four lakh crore during the third quarter of the current financial year, according to the self-regulatory organisation Microfinance Industry Network report.
South India has emerged as the largest contributor to the MFI portfolio with a share of 31.06%, followed by east and northeast contributing 31.06%.
Assets under management (AUM) of the MFI-NBFC members of MFIN stood at Rs 1,41,980 crore as on December 2023, a rise of 36% year-on-year over Rs 1,04,361 crore in the similar previous period.
The average loan disbursed per account during the third quarter of the current fiscal stood 8.2% higher at Rs 45,705.
The report said that during the third quarter of the current fiscal, NBFC-MFIS received total debt funding of Rs 21,847 crore, which is higher by 57.3% over the similar previous period.
The total equity base of the NBFC-MFIs grew 37.7% to Rs 31,825 crore, a rise of 37.7% year-on-year at the end of the third quarter, according to the report.