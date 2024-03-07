Metropolis' Ameera Shah Confident Of 'Structural Growth' In Next Few Years

It's a good time for women in India and a great opportunity to keep investing in the market.

That's according to Ameera Shah, promoter and managing director of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., who, in a Women's Day special interview with NDTV Profit’s Tamanna Inamdar, spoke about how the medical diagnostics company stands out.

"In our business, we have become (the) leader, because we're experts in what we do and we're able to hone that culture every day," she said.

"Our right to win stays very strong," Shah emphasised. "I'm very comfortable with the structural growth for the company for the next few years."

On the company's future roadmap, she said," Geographical expansion and the availability of specialised tests (product mix) are the two things that will play an important role in our strategy."