Metro Services Along Three Newly Inaugurated Stretches In Kolkata To Begin On March 15
The services will begin at 7 am and the last train will depart at 9.45 pm. The fare will be Rs 10.
Commercial services along the three newly inaugurated stretches of Kolkata Metro, including the underwater Howrah Maidan to Esplanade section, will commence on Mar. 15, a statement issued by the Metro Rail said.
The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the Green Line under River Hooghly, Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of the Orange Line, and Taratala-Majerhat section of the Purple Line were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mar. 6.
In the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade section, a total of 130 services will be available daily from Monday to Friday. The trains will run at 12-15 minutes intervals in both directions alternately from Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations, the statement issued by CPRO Metro Rail Kaushik Mitra said.
The services will begin at 7 am and the last train will depart at 9.45 pm. The fare will be Rs 10, it said.
In the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Crossing) stretch on EM Bypass, there will be a total of 48 daily services from Monday to Friday at 20-minute intervals from 9 am to 4.40 pm.
In the Joka-Majerhat section, a total of 36 services will be available every day from Monday to Friday at 25-minute intervals from 8.30 am to 3.35 pm, the statement added.