Metal Recycling Industry Calls For Policy Adjustments To Boost Circular Economy

24 Jan 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Scrap metal recycling. (Photo by v2osk on Unsplash)

Goods and Service Tax, import duty and absence of other initiatives for a circular economy are hindering metal recycling, industry body officials said on Wednesday.

With more headwinds expected from scrap-exporting countries in near future, the country needs to remove ambiguity to showcase India's commitment to a circular economy, aiming at reducing emissions, they said.

'There is a wrong message going out to the world that India is not committed to the use of scrap by imposing a duty of 2.5%. Europe, a major exporter of scrap, is now drawing rules and regulations that will make it difficult to import unless India takes proactive steps,' said senior vice-president of Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), Dhawal Shah.

He made these remarks on the sidelines of the 11th International Material Recycling Conference.

