Messi Effect Propels Copa America Tickets In Miami Over $8,000
On Thursday afternoon, Copa America tickets averaged $734, according to SeatGeek Inc.
(Bloomberg) -- Lionel Messi is giving another display of his US box-office power.
Tickets to watch the soccer superstar and the reigning World Cup champion Argentina play against Peru in Miami are already going for as much as $8,400 plus fees, just hours after the presale started, Ticketmaster data shows. On Thursday afternoon, Copa America tickets averaged $734, according to SeatGeek Inc.
While there are still no resale tickets available on Ticketmaster for other Argentina games, tickets on SeatGeek for their fixture against Chile at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey are going for as high as $9,700. A presale ticket for that match earlier Thursday in a different section went for about $280.
The general sale of tickets kicks off Feb. 28, which might ease price swings.
The quick surge shows the drawing power of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. Since arriving in the US last year, Messi caused a spike in ticket prices for Inter Miami CF’s Major League Soccer matches. He also brought the team a boon of new sponsors and has found himself starring Super Bowl ads, a documentary and now even has his own line of chicken sandwiches.
Copa America will kick off in June and was last held in the US in 2016. The tournament is largely seen as a rehearsal to the FIFA World Cup in 2026, which the US is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.
