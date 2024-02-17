Masayoshi Son Seeks To Build A $100 Billion AI Chip Venture

After a series of brutal setbacks in his startup investments, Son is focusing his efforts on Arm. The entrepreneur sees an opportunity to create a monster of a company in the same league as the Magnificent Seven stocks, the people said. SoftBank had ¥6.2 trillion ($41 billion) in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, thanks to a rebound in global equity markets. Its balance sheet got a boost from a windfall in T-Mobile US Inc. shares, worth almost $8 billion, as well as from the company’s 90% stake in Arm, which added roughly $50 billion in market value over the past week alone.