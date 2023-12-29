Mahindra & Mahindra Gets Rs 4.12 Crore Tax Penalty; Company To Challenge

In a regulatory filing, Mahindra & Mahindra said it has received an order from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Audit Wing, Indore-01, Madhya Pradesh imposing a penalty amounting to Rs 4,11,50,120 to the two-wheeler business of Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd (MTWL), which was demerged from MTWL and has since been merged with the company.