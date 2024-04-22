Lupin Launches Generic Drug In US Market

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsLupin Launches Generic Drug In US Market
22 Apr 2024, 02:09 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture for representation (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Picture for representation (Source: Freepik)

Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has launched Mirabegron extended-release tablets (25 mg) in the US market. The Mumbai-based drug maker has introduced the medication after receiving an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, Lupin said in a statement.

The company's product is a generic equivalent of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc's Myrbetriq extended-release tablets, it added.

Mirabegron extended-release tablets are used to treat certain bladder problems including overactive bladder.

Lupin shares were trading 3.38% up at Rs 1,599.35 apiece on the BSE.

