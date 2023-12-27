Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension
It is a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Alrex ophthalmic suspension, 0.2% of Bausch & Lomb Inc.
Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market its generic Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension indicated for temporary relief of seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.
The approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension, 0.2%, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India, the company added.
Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension, 0.2%, is indicated for the temporary relief of signs and symptoms of seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.
It had estimated annual sales of $29.1 million in the U.S. market, Lupin said citing IQVIA MAT October 2023 data.