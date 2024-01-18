LTIMindtree Won’t Deliver On Profitability As Promised In Fiscal 2024, CEO Says

LTIMindtree Ltd. won’t be as profitable as promised in the ongoing fiscal as furloughs ate into margins and deal conversion remained sluggish, according to chief executive officer Debashis Chatterjee.

“We’ve clearly called out that in FY24, the 17–18% margin range doesn’t hold good,” Chatterjee told NDTV Profit during a post-earnings interaction on Thursday. “The margin expansion programme, however, remains intact. It’s only been deferred for a few quarters (to propel growth).”

Furloughs—which were higher-than-anticipated and across verticals—ate into LTIMindtree’s profitability in the quarter ended Dec. 31. Delayed decision-making—despite the highest ever order inflows of $1.5 billion—weighed on revenue growth.

“We haven’t seen this kind of caution among clients in the past four-to-five quarters,” said Chaterjee. “The profile of our revenues is heavily dependent on discretionary spending by clients, and that’s largely been absent. Additionally, cost takeout and efficiency deals take longer to convert, but that too is elongated due to delayed decision-making.”

The CEO’s commentary comes a day after the company delivered lacklustre numbers.

Revenue of the Bengaluru-based IT services firm rose 1.2% over the previous three months to Rs 9,016.6 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 9,076.7 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.