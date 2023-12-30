L&T Wins Civil Works Tender For Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

In a statement, Karnataka’s Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) said, "Larsen and Toubro has been issued the Letter of Acceptance today for the design and construction of elevated viaduct of length 8.960 km and At-Grade of length 37.920 km (excluding station buildings) including associated works between Heelalige and Rajanukunte, on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode, in Corridor-4 or 'Kanaka' line of Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP)."

This contract also includes construction of a double decker alignment of 1.2 km length for BSRP Corridor-1 and Corridor-4 near Yelahanka, construction of a BSRP elevated viaduct of length 500 m below BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) viaduct near Benniganahalli, duly sharing right of way between BSRP and BMRCL. This is first of its kind in India, it said.