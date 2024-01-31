L&T Shares Rose In Past Seven Quarters, Twice After Tanking On Earnings Day

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. shares declined 4.22% on Wednesday, a day after the company reported better than estimated earnings in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

The stock had returns of between 4.37% and 24% in the last seven consecutive quarters, after the results were announced. There have been two instances where the stock rebounded after tumbling on the day its quarterly earnings were reported.

It was only in Q4 FY22 that the stock gave a negative return of 19.6%. Even in the quarter prior to Q2, the stock had given a positive return of 6.71%, according to data under review.

Here's a look at the stock performance in the last nine quarters: