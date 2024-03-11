L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit And 5 Other NBFCs Surrender Certificates Of Registration

L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, and five other non-banking financial companies have surrendered their certificates of registration to the Reserve Bank of India..Following this, the central bank cancelled their Certificate of Registration as they ceased to be a legal entity after amalgamation, merger, dissolution or voluntary strike-off..In December last year, L&T Finance Holdings had announced the completion of merger of subsidiaries L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee, with itself..The other five NBFCs which surrendered their CoR are Marudhar Food & Credit Ltd, Creative Intra Ltd, Jinvani Trading & Investment Company, Manjushree Fincap, and Shruti Financial Services..In another statement, the RBI said it has cancelled CoR of four NBFCs -- Nimisha Finance India, R.M.B. Finance Company, Suyash Finovest, and Kamdhar Leasing and Finance Ltd..These four companies cannot transact the business of a non-banking financial institution, it added.