Lower Iron Ore Prices Have A Dual Impact On Indian Companies

Global iron ore prices have fallen almost 55% from their 2021 peak, driven by China's weak economic growth and oversupply due to new miners.

This downtrend has slipped into India's price trajectory as well, with the Odisha iron price hitting a 52-week low of Rs 5,800 per tonne as of Aug. 13.

However, such low prices can have a dual impact on Indian companies, depending on whether they are steel or mining companies. Let's take a look at how this works.