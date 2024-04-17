BlackRock’s Aggressive Hunt for Growth in Saudi Arabia

Fink has similarly argued there’s no contradiction between working with oil producers and his concern about climate risk, which he’s addressed in open letters to corporate executives and shareholders. Recently, BlackRock has faced some anti-green backlash—a fund for public schools in oil-producing Texas said it would pull $8.5 billion in assets from the firm. But BlackRock’s giant funds have always had investments in oil companies in the US and around the world. “Any energy transition is not going to be a straight line,” he said at a Saudi-backed conference in London in 2022. “It’s better to be working with all the companies that are in hydrocarbons, not against them.” BlackRock is among the asset managers working with the UAE on a $30 billion fund to invest in climate-related ventures.