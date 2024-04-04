Kolkata Port Profit Jumps 65% To Rs 501 Crore In FY'24, Records All-Time High Cargo Handling
It also recorded an all-time high of 66.4 million tonnes of cargo handling in 2023-24.
The 154-year-old Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port or Kolkata Port records Rs 501.73 crore profit in FY'24, a 65 per cent jump compared to that in the previous fiscal.
The port said its net surplus in 2022-23 was Rs 304.07 crore.
The port which has Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) under its command recorded a combined growth was 1.11% owing to trade disruptions in sea freight due to geopolitical reasons.
In 2022-23, the port had handled 65.66 million tonnes.
Chairman Rathendra Raman attributed the rise in cargo handling amid disruptions to a series of strategic initiatives implemented by the port to enhance productivity, safety measures, business development, and overall capacity utilisation.
HDC's significant contribution played a pivotal role in this achievement, with the complex handling 49.54 million tonne in FY'24, representing an increase of 1.91%.
Meanwhile, KDS logged 16.856 million tonnes of cargo in 2023-24 compared to 17.052 million tonnes in 2022-23.