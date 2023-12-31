Know Your Company: Cochin Shipyard's Capex Plans To Augment Capacity, Serve Defence Interests

Having already deployed about Rs 3,500 crore in its mega-capex projects, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. plans to further invest in the ship repair space and in technologies to augment capacity.

The company has invested Rs 300 crore in new shipyards in Kolkata and Udupi, Karnataka, Chairperson Madhu Nair told NDTV Profit's Sajeet Manghat while giving a tour of the CSL headquarters in Kochi.

"In software solutions and other projects in total, we have invested about Rs 3,500 crore," Nair said. "We were investing in these plans when our net worth was about Rs 2,500 crore.... Now, we are about Rs 4,500 crore."

The company is into shipbuilding and repair in both commercial and defence spaces, and revenues will fluctuate across these four verticals, the managing director said. "We see strength in all four verticals."

"We probably missed the last manufacturing bus, but there is a newfound positivity in India... I think that this momentum can be sustained," Nair said.

This is not only for CSL but for all the companies in the shipbuilding space as various geopolitical starts have started aligning, according to Nair.