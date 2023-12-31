Know Your Company: Cochin Shipyard's Capex Plans To Augment Capacity, Serve Defence Interests
India's largest shipbuilder has invested about Rs 2,800 crore in a new dry-dock and international ship-repair facility.
Having already deployed about Rs 3,500 crore in its mega-capex projects, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. plans to further invest in the ship repair space and in technologies to augment capacity.
The company has invested Rs 300 crore in new shipyards in Kolkata and Udupi, Karnataka, Chairperson Madhu Nair told NDTV Profit's Sajeet Manghat while giving a tour of the CSL headquarters in Kochi.
"In software solutions and other projects in total, we have invested about Rs 3,500 crore," Nair said. "We were investing in these plans when our net worth was about Rs 2,500 crore.... Now, we are about Rs 4,500 crore."
The company is into shipbuilding and repair in both commercial and defence spaces, and revenues will fluctuate across these four verticals, the managing director said. "We see strength in all four verticals."
"We probably missed the last manufacturing bus, but there is a newfound positivity in India... I think that this momentum can be sustained," Nair said.
This is not only for CSL but for all the companies in the shipbuilding space as various geopolitical starts have started aligning, according to Nair.
Cochin Shipyard Shows Capability With Multi-Ship Launch As It Eyes Second Aircraft Carrier Order
The shipbuilder recently undertook a capex programme to construct a new dry dock and international ship-repair facility that will help augment its capacity and increase its execution speed.
CSL is one of the only shipyards that undertakes the construction of civilian ships and has orders from Norway and Germany. The company is also one of the major suppliers of vessels for inland water highways. It is also undertaking a pilot project to construct a vessel that will run on hydrogen in partnership with KPIT Technologies Ltd.
India's largest shipbuilder has invested about Rs 2,800 crore in a new dry-dock and international ship-repair facility. From a business point of view, Nair expects top-line growth of about 12% year-on-year.
With a current orderbook of over Rs 22,000 crore, the company has five facilities—Kochi, Udupi, Port Blair, Mumbai and Hooghly. It is the only shipyard with a dry-dock facility for the construction of large naval ships like the aircraft carrier.