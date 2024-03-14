Kalpataru Projects International Bags Orders Worth Rs 2,445 Crore (Ignore)

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We continue to remain optimistic on the T&D opportunities in India given the huge thrust to boost the national transmission system, facilitating integration of renewable power. These orders will significantly strengthen our domestic T&D order book and provide good visibility for future growth."

KPIL is one of the largest specialised Engineering Procurement Construction companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways, and airports.