Kalpataru Projects International Bags Orders Worth Rs 2,445 Crore (Ignore)

Kalpataru Projects International and its subsidiaries have secured orders worth Rs 2,445 crore, including transmission and distribution projects in India and overseas markets.

14 Mar 2024, 03:33 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Kalpataru Projects International website)</p></div>
Kalpataru Projects International and its arms have bagged orders worth Rs 2,445 crore, according to a statement said on Thursday.

The new orders include orders in the Transmission & Distribution business of Rs 2,366 crores in India and overseas markets.

Besides, it also got a Buildings & Factories business project of Rs 79 crore.

According to the statement, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,445 crores.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We continue to remain optimistic on the T&D opportunities in India given the huge thrust to boost the national transmission system, facilitating integration of renewable power. These orders will significantly strengthen our domestic T&D order book and provide good visibility for future growth."

KPIL is one of the largest specialised Engineering Procurement Construction companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways, and airports.

It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a presence in over 70 countries.

