JSP Commissions 15 MW Rooftop Project At Angul

Jindal Steel and Power on Monday said it has commissioned a 15 MW roof-top solar project.

26 Feb 2024, 08:16 PM IST
It also introduced e-vehicle services for movement of employees at its steel manufacturing facility at Angul in Odisha.

The clean energy plant is India's largest installed roof-top project and is expected to generate of 21 million units of green power per year offsetting a CO2 footprint of 18,000 tonne, the steel player said in a statement.

JSP Chairman Naveen Jindal flagged of a fleet of 10 electric buses and 27 electric SUVs for movement of employees within the plant premises, it said.

