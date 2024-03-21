JPMorgan Weighs Naming New China Chiefs In Reshuffle

The bank is mulling Alan Ho as its new chief executive officer for China and Rita Chan, who joined the US firm in late 2020 from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., is set to become senior country officer, the people said, asking not to be identified before an internal announcement. The two would fill the vacancy to be left by Mark Leung, who resigned as China CEO last month after a 25-year stint at the firm. Final decisions on the candidates and remits haven’t been made.