JPMorgan’s AI-Aided Cashflow Model Can Cut Manual Work By 90%

The world’s biggest banks have been stepping up their use of artificial intelligence with the aim of lifting productivity and reducing costs. JPMorgan’s Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has said the technology could eventually allow employers to shrink the workweek to just 3.5 days. JPMorgan set a target of $1 billion in “business value” generated by AI in 2023, and the firm increased that goal to $1.5 billion at its investor day in May.