JPMorgan Nears $3 Billion For Private Debt In Hunt For Partners

The biggest U.S. bank has received a lukewarm reception from some deep-pocketed investors while seeking money to augment more than $10 billion of balance sheet cash it has dedicated for private credit deals, according to the people familiar with the situation. Hesitancy from some investors stemmed from the fact that JPMorgan wouldn’t have a fiduciary responsibility, and instead would be balancing the needs of itself, its partners and borrowers, the people said.