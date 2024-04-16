JJG Aero Raises Rs 100 Crore From CX Partners

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsJJG Aero Raises Rs 100 Crore From CX Partners
CX Partners invests Rs 100 crore in JJG Aero to support its expansion plans and other corporate initiatives.

16 Apr 2024, 06:10 PM IST
(Source: Annie Spratt/ Unsplash)

Aerospace components manufacturer JJG Aero has raised Rs 100 crore funding from CX Partners, according to a release on Tuesday. The funds will be used primarily for increasing its manufacturing capacity at its new facility, further vertical integration and other corporate initiatives.

Established in 2008, the company specialises in manufacturing build-to-print high-precision machined components, with in-house special process finishing capabilities.

JJG Aero has three fully integrated manufacturing facilities near Bengaluru run by a team of 700 people, and is also setting up an additional facility dedicated to the aerospace segment, the release said.

