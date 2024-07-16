"Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. collectively added 34.4 lakh wireless subscribers in May, while Vodafone Idea Ltd. saw a decline in its user base, as per telecom data released on Tuesday. Reliance Jio gained 21.9 lakh users, increasing its subscriber count to 47.46 crore, while Bharti Airtel added 12.5 lakh mobile customers during the month.Vodafone Idea continued to register a decline in mobile subscribers as its wireless subscriber count fell by 9.24 lakh to 21.81 crore users in May.'In the month of May 2024, 12 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability. With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 973.60 million at the end of April-24 to 985.60 million at the end of May-24, since the implementation of MNP,' TRAI said in a release.India's total broadband subscribers increased to 93.5 crore at the end of May 2024, a monthly growth rate of 0.72%..(With inputs from PTI).TRAI Seeks Input On New Telecom Service Authorization Framework"