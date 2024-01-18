Jindal Stainless Reports 35% Rise In Q3 Net Profit; Sales Grow 9% To 5.12 LT

In a conference call, JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal, said, "Despite a global slowdown in stainless steel markets, the domestic market has been witnessing steady growth. Given the promise that India holds for the near and far future, we are confident of meeting our volumes in the next quarter. We will continue to focus our energies on green manufacturing, operational excellence, business development, and nation-building." The domestic demand for stainless steel continued to be on the rise, with the auto sector witnessing growth in all segments, and the decorative pipe and tube sector registering robust growth as well, he said.