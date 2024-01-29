ITC Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 6.25 Per Share

ITC Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share for fiscal 2024.

The board has set Feb. 8 as the record date for the interim dividend, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders between Feb. 26 and 28.

The dividend announcement came after the company's third-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates. But the pace of revenue growth slowed on account of weaknesses in the farm and paper businesses.

The standalone net profit of India’s second-largest consumer goods maker increased 11% to Rs 5,572 crore in the quarter ended December. That compares with the Rs 5,192.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The Kolkata-based company paid a Rs 6 per share interim dividend in the last fiscal.

Shares of ITC closed 1.53% lower at Rs 448.7 apiece before the results were announced, as against a 1.85% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 30% over the last 12 months.