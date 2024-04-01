Iron Ore Sinks to 10-Month Low on Gloom Over China Construction

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIron Ore Sinks To 10-Month Low On Gloom Over China Construction
Iron ore dropped to the lowest level in 10 months as China’s years-long property crisis keeps pressure on prices even amid wider signs of a pick-up in growth.

01 Apr 2024, 07:23 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore dropped to the lowest level in 10 months as China’s years-long property crisis keeps pressure on prices even amid wider signs of a pick-up in growth.

The steelmaking material fell as much as 3.9% to $96.25 a ton in early trading on the Singapore Exchange. Prices have floundered since early January as investors adjust to weaker demand prospects from the real-estate sector.

