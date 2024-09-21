Intel Gains on Report That Qualcomm Made Takeover Approach

(Bloomberg) --Intel Corp. shares climbed after the Wall Street Journal reported that Qualcomm Inc. approached the company about a takeover, a potential record-setting deal for the chip industry.

The discussions occurred in recent days, the newspaper said, citing unnamed people familiar with the situation. Even so, a deal is far from certain, according to the Journal. Representatives for Intel and Qualcomm declined to comment.

The shares rose 3.4% to $21.87 in New York trading Friday, rebounding from a decline earlier in the day. The stock remains down 56% this year.