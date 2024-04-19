Intel Appoints Santhosh Viswanathan As India Region Head

"In March this year, Intel announced India as a separate region within its SMG (Sales, Marketing and Communications Group) organisation, to capitalise on the country’s rapid growth and business opportunities. Santhosh Viswanathan, VP and MD-India region will lead the newly formed region, leveraging his expertise to drive value and customer-centricity," Intel said.

The company also announced the appointment of Hans Chuang as general manager of SMG Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Based out of Taiwan, Hans will be responsible for Intel's overall business in the APJ region, including driving revenue growth, engaging with the local ecosystem to create new opportunities, and strengthening existing customer and partner relationships, Intel said.