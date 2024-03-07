Industry-Driven Collaborative Effort Between India, U.S. Aims To Catalyse Deeper Connectivity

"Today’s discussions explored how to leverage commercial cooperation in cutting-edge sectors to address our most pressing collective challenges and promote a stronger and more inclusive bilateral innovation ecosystem. From the deployment of Artificial Intelligence to mitigate the impact of climate change to accelerating inclusive development and technological access, American and Indian companies and startups have created amazing ways to tackle these challenges." The Innovation Handshake, a concept developed under the U.S.-India Commercial Dialogue, was announced as a key component of the bilateral summit held between U.S. President Joseph Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the prime minister's historic State visit to Washington in June 2023, it said.