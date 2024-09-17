Indo National Sells 51% Stake In Kineco For Rs 220 Crore, Shifts Focus To Aerospace And FMCG

Commenting on the development Chief Operating Officer Pavan Kumar BVS said, "We are deploying the funds into the aerospace and defence industries to strengthen the national interest...The divestiture is in line with this strategic focus that will enable us to create more value for our consumers as well as shareholders.”

Kineco manufactures composites for railways, industrial applications and defence. Kineco further holds a 51% stake in Kineco Kaman Composites, which is a joint venture with Kaman Aerospace Group, USA (A NYSE listed entity) to manufacture advanced composites for the medical and aerospace industries Established in 1972, Indo National Ltd is a leading manufacturer of dry-cell batteries in India. It was started in a JV with Japan's Matsushita Electric Industrial Co.