Passenger Airlines Witnessed 427 Technical Faults So Far This Year

Eight scheduled passenger airlines reported 427 technical faults with their aircraft as of July 19, 2024, according to official data.

The data was provided by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, as part of a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

As many as 268 flights of scheduled passenger airlines were cancelled from January 2024 till July 19, 2024.

Till July 19, IndiGo saw 46 incidents of technical faults in its aircraft while the count stood at 51 in the case of Alliance Air.

SpiceJet and Vistara had 23 and 44 such incidents, respectively.

Air India's Fleet A saw 152 such incidents, while Fleet B witnessed 101 such incidents during the period, as per the data.

Fleet A refers to Airbus planes and Fleet B refers to Boeing aircraft.

Fly Big and Akasa Air had six and four such incidents during the given period.

Together, the total number of incidents of technical faults in planes of these carriers touched 427 during the period under review.

In 2023, they had seen 453 such incidents, lower than 529 witnessed in 2022.

The count stood at 515 in 2021, 421 in 2020 and 640 in 2019, according to the data.

(With inputs from PTI).