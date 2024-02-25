India's Steel Exports At 18-Month High In January

On reasons behind the surge in exports, SteelMint said, "good restocking demand from the European Union contributed 67% of the 1.11 MT (export) in January. It was highest in last 18 months." While the price of hot rolled coil (HRC) in India's trade segment was at Rs 54,300/a tonne, the global rate was $710 per tonne (about Rs 58,000).