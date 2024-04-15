India's March Wholesale Inflation Highest In Three Months As Potato, Onion Prices Boil

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIndia's March Wholesale Inflation Highest In Three Months As Potato, Onion Prices Boil
The Wholesale Price Index rose by 0.53% in March compared to 0.2% during February.

15 Apr 2024, 02:04 PM IST
A pile of onions (Source: mayu ken on Unsplash)

India's wholesale prices continued to see an uptick, accelerating to a three-month high in March. The Wholesale Price Index rose by 0.53% in March, compared to 0.2% during February, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

It is noteworthy that wholesale onion prices shot up 56.9% in March versus a 29.22% in the previous month. Similarly, potato prices were up 52.9% versus a 15.34% rise in February.

WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)

  • Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—contracted 0.85%, compared to a contraction of 1.27% in February.

  • Primary-article inflation was 4.51%, compared to 4.49%.

  • Inflation in food articles rose 6.88%, compared to 6.95%.

  • Vegetable inflation rose 19.5%, compared with 19.8% in the preceding month.

  • Inflation in non-food articles contracted 4.13% after contracting 6.3% in the previous month.

  • Fuel and power inflation declined by 0.77%, compared with a decline of 1.6% a month ago.

