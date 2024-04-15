India's March Wholesale Inflation Highest In Three Months As Potato, Onion Prices Boil

India's wholesale prices continued to see an uptick, accelerating to a three-month high in March. The Wholesale Price Index rose by 0.53% in March, compared to 0.2% during February, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

It is noteworthy that wholesale onion prices shot up 56.9% in March versus a 29.22% in the previous month. Similarly, potato prices were up 52.9% versus a 15.34% rise in February.