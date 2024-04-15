India's March Wholesale Inflation Highest In Three Months As Potato, Onion Prices Boil
The Wholesale Price Index rose by 0.53% in March compared to 0.2% during February.
India's wholesale prices continued to see an uptick, accelerating to a three-month high in March. The Wholesale Price Index rose by 0.53% in March, compared to 0.2% during February, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
It is noteworthy that wholesale onion prices shot up 56.9% in March versus a 29.22% in the previous month. Similarly, potato prices were up 52.9% versus a 15.34% rise in February.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—contracted 0.85%, compared to a contraction of 1.27% in February.
Primary-article inflation was 4.51%, compared to 4.49%.
Inflation in food articles rose 6.88%, compared to 6.95%.
Vegetable inflation rose 19.5%, compared with 19.8% in the preceding month.
Inflation in non-food articles contracted 4.13% after contracting 6.3% in the previous month.
Fuel and power inflation declined by 0.77%, compared with a decline of 1.6% a month ago.