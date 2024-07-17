"India's total exports of gems and jewellery experienced a 13.44% decrease in June as compared to the previous year, amounting to Rs 15,939.77 crore ($ 1,909.57 million). This decline was attributed to subdued demand in international markets, as reported by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.'This decline in gems and jewellery exports is owing to the prolonged geopolitical tensions leading to economic uncertainty in the global markets, which has pushed the demand southwards in the overseas markets,' former GJEPC chairperson and Kama Jewelry Managing Director Colin Shah said.Exports of cut and polished diamonds from India declined by 25.17% in June to Rs 8,496.87 crore ($1,017.87 million), down from Rs 11,354.67 crore ($1,382.13 million) in the corresponding period of the previous year.Shah said this was chiefly due to the weak demand from key markets—China being the one of them, as it accounts for approximately a third of India's cut and polished diamond exports.However, the total gold jewellery exports went up by 7.97% to Rs 5,074.27 crore ($ 608.01 million), as compared to Rs 4,699.56 crore ($571.63 million) for the same period of the previous year.'The uptick in exports of gold jewellery was following the robust demand in the global market as prices are currently less volatile, which has encouraged consumers to make the most out of this situation and purchase the yellow metal as an investment avenue as well as for wearable purpose,' Shah said. (With Inputs From PTI).India's Gems And Jewellery Exports Decline 5% To Rs 20,713 Crore In May"