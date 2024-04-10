Indians Founded More Offshore Unicorns Than In The Country, Hurun's Global Unicorn Index 2024 Reveals

The research mentioned that the world can be segregated into three when it comes to unicorns- the U.S., China, and the rest of the world.

Apart from these two nations, London, Bengaluru, Paris, and Berlin are the most active cities for unicorns.

FinTech, SaaS, and AI are the three main sectors of unicorns. said the research. AI surpassed the e-commerce realm.

"The average age of unicorns in the Global Unicorn Index is 10 years, suggesting that if you were to start up a business today, you should aim to 'go unicorn' by 2034. The average age of a unicorn founder is 45 years, meaning they started on their unicorn when they were 35,” said the Hurun research.

Highlighting the top 10 unicorns worldwide, the report stated this year’s Top 10 made up 18% of the total value of the world’s unicorns. China and the US had four of the top 10, with one in both Australia and Malta each.

“The Top 10 added US $198 billion, making up 45% of all the new value added in the year,” said the research.

Tiktok owner ByteDance, founded in 2012, is officially the world's most valuable unicorn for the third year running with a value of US$220 billion. In 2023, the unicorn earned a revenue of US $110 billion, surpassing Tencent in the process, highlighting its e-commerce capabilities, even in the face of political headwinds.

LA-based SpaceX gained US $43 billion in value to retain second place with US $180 billion. This past year SpaceX continued to boost its satellite global coverage and reduce cellular dead zones. SpaceX has completed its third Starship test flight.

"The best-performing unicorn in the world in the last year was OpenAl, up US$80 billion in value to US$100 billion and a Top Three spot in the world, as it managed to productise ChatGPT and launch Sora, heralding the dawn of a new Al era," said the Hurun India report.

Canva marked its place among the top 10, up 8 places, as its valuation doubled to US$39 billion. Tencent-backed digital bank, WeBank, retained its place in the Top 10, down 4, with a valuation of US $33 billion. The digital bank was founded in 2014, and has grown to have US $310 billion of assets under management.